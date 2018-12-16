Birthday and anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Dec. 9 to 15 is
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Brant Lyon, who celebrated their birthday on the 10th. It was posted by Mary Bartley Lyon.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.