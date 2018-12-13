SECOND ANNUAL SANTA’S CHRISTMAS BLESSING DINNER TO BE HELD

The second annual Santa’s Christmas Blessing dinner, a community-wide meal for those who cannot be with family or those who just want to help the community, will be held on Monday, Dec. 24, at the National Guard Armory, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., with deliveries also available.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the event as well as the Tompkinsville Baptist Church Choir.

Reservation need to be received by Tuesday, Dec. 18, and can be made by calling 270-407-8668 or 270-407-9050.