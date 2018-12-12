Terry’s List for the weekend of Dec. 14, 15 and 16

A musical celebration featuring local choirs, will be held on Sunday, at 6 p.m., at the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church

Legally Blonde the Musical will be shown all weekend at the Barn Lot Theatre. Check the link for dates and times.

A Christmas plate decoration class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

A doodle and fold a paper ornament class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

A Christmas Concert, featuring John Berry, will be held at the Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

A live Nativity will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

An Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K will be held at the soccer complex on Lovers Lane, in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 a.m.

A Christmas workshop, where parents and children can make an ornament and cards, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., at the Scholar House in Bowling Green.

Santa, treats and photo’s will be available at Cherry’s Christmas Lights, located at 818 Vance Rd., in Bowling Green, on Saturday, Dec 15, at 6 p.m.

Come out and have pictures made with Santa or the Grinch in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

Santa will be at the Paint’n Place, in Bowling Green, on Saturday, at 1 p.m.

Hidden Hollow Park, located in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a drive through light display with other themed activities on dates from now til New Years Day. See the link for dates and times.

and while you are in Cookeville,…see the next several links

Santa will be in Cookeville, Tenn., for pictures on Friday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m.

A Live Nativity to will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14, 15 and 16, at 6:30 p.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

Free carousel rides at Dogwood Park in Cookeville, Tenn. Click the link for dates and times, now through Dec. 26.

Free Santa pics, also in Cookeville, Tenn., at Dogwood Park. Check the link for dates and times.

Free carriage rides on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

Breakfast with Santa to be held in Cookeville, Tenn., at Salem Church, from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday.

Two free movies will be shown in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, at 5 p.m.

The Nutcracker will be shown in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

A Polar Express party will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., at P-Dilly’s Cupcakes, on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

The Livingston, Tenn., Christmas parade will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m.

