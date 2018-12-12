DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
A dance featuring “Southern Rain” will be held on Friday, Dec. 14, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
