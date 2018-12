Lynsi DeLeon Velazquez, 1 year and 10 months, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, at Macon County Hospital ER in Lafayette, Tenn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m., at Fountain Run Funeral Home, with Father Will Fredo Fernandez and Bro. Jackie Rich officiating. Burial will follow in the Fountain Run Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 3to 8 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Fountain Run Funeral Home.