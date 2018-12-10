AUDITIONS TO BE HELD FOR STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The Far-Off Broadway Players will hold open auditions on Monday, Dec. 10 and

Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the Casablanca Room of the Plaza Theatre, for the production of Steel Magnolias, directed by Artistic Director, Paul Glodfelter.

No preparation or experience is necessary, if you are woman between the ages of 18 to 65+, simply attend the auditions. You will be asked to read from the script.

The production of Steel Magnolias will hit the Plaza Stage on March 1, 2 and 3, with rehearsals beginning in January.

For more information, email Paul Glodfelter at pglodfelter@gmail.com.