Mary Jane Warren, 84, Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, peacefully, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 10. Jason Page will officiate, with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is Sunday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 10, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More details will be published in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News.