Boyd Copass, 92,Tompkinsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, while in the company of family members, at Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Funeral Services were held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 8, with Tim McHenry officiating. Interment at Old Mt. Herman, KY. with Military Honors.

More details will be published in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News.