DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
A dance featuring “Rusty Tymes” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
CITY OF GAMALIEL TO HOLD CHRISTMAS DECORATION CONTEST
December 5, 2018 | No Comments »
Local child has album released recently
December 3, 2018 | 1 Comment »
Skills U hosts College Fair for local students
December 3, 2018 | No Comments »
Former Fourth Street Cafe’ demolished
December 3, 2018 | No Comments »
Updated Terry’s Christmas List
December 2, 2018 | No Comments »