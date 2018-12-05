CITY OF GAMALIEL TO HOLD CHRISTMAS DECORATION CONTEST
The City of Gamaliel will hold a Christmas decoration contest on Friday, Dec. 14 with categories of business, door and whole house. To be judged, make sure your lights are on.
The contest is limited to the city limits.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
December 5, 2018 | No Comments »
Local child has album released recently
December 3, 2018 | 1 Comment »
Skills U hosts College Fair for local students
December 3, 2018 | No Comments »
Former Fourth Street Cafe’ demolished
December 3, 2018 | No Comments »
Updated Terry’s Christmas List
December 2, 2018 | No Comments »