Terry’s List for the weekend of Dec. 7, 8 and 9

The Monroe County Middle School play, The Brothers Grimm, will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., at the Old High School.

Breakfast with Santa will be held at the First Baptist Church, at the CLC building, in Fountain Run at 9 a.m., on Saturday

A dance will be held on Saturday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center at 7 p.m.

An Open house will be held at the Main Street Bed and Breakfast, in Glasgow, on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Santa will be on the Square in Glasgow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click the link for times.

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Christmas musical will be held at the Plaza in Glasgow, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Click the link for times.

Legally Blonde the Musical will be shown at the Barn Lot Theatre in Edmonton from now til Dec. 16. Click the link for times.

A holiday book sale will be held at the library in Bowling Green on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Santa Fest, featuring shopping and Santa, will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Bowling Green.

Storytelling at Grandpa’s House on Ritter Farm in red Boiling Springs, Tenn., will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Holiday Shop n Sip with vendors, will be held on Saturday, in Bowling Green, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

A holiday event, featuring Santa, decorating a sugar cone tree, making snowman soup, face painting, goodie bags, and refreshments, will be held at the Cumberland County Library on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

A Christmas Parade will be held in Franklin on Saturday at 1.

A Candlelight Tour, where costumed docents will take you back in time to learn about Victorian Christmas traditions as you move throughout the Hobson House, beautifully lit by candles and antique lamps, will be held on Saturday, in Bowling Green, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The Scottsville Christmas parade will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday

The Cookeville, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Ralphies in Glasgow will have karaoke on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Elf will be performed in Bowling Green on Friday at 4 p.m.

Meet Santa, do crafts and get treats on Saturday in Cookeville, Tenn., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/2328597214036953/

A Christmas Open House, featuring photo booths, kids activities, snacks, and more, will be held on Friday, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal building in Bowling Green.

Breakfast with the Grinch will be held at Barren River State Park, in Glasgow, on Saturday starting at 7:15 a.m.

The animal Shelter in Glasgow will have a holiday open house on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Santa will be at Bare Creek Tree Farm, in Bowling Green, on Saturday at 1 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/276021599687982

A Christmas expo will be held on Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.

Santa will be at the library in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival of trees will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday, featuring an indoor viewing of decorated Christmas Trees.

Hidden Hollow Park, located in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a drive through light display with other themed activities on dates from now til New Years Day. See the link for dates and times.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.