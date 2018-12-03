Skills U hosts College Fair for local students

A College Fair was recently held at the Adult Education Kentucky Skills U education building, located at the old high school.

Several interested parties attended the fair, along with college representatives who were on hand to speak with them, give out information and help begin the process of furthering their education.

The Skills U program, which aids in earning a diploma or General Education Diploma (GED), preparing for college, earning job-related certificates and increasing employability skills, held the fair hoping to bring out potential students.

According to Jamie England, Adult Education Coordinator, “We wanted to host this event to bring awareness to adults who might be considering returning to college or attending for the first time. We want to encourage them and we want them to the know that furthering their education is an option and are here to help.”

College representatives included Kathy Fraim, from Educational Opportunity Centers (EOC), based out of the Glasgow Western Kentucky University Campus, and Dorinda Livesay, from Lindsey Wilson University, Scottsville Campus.

Livesay explained, “We are here to promote our campus to the community and anyone who wants to further their education. We have both evening and weekend classes and online classes.”

Many are unaware of the Scottsville Campus, she said. However, they have been around for 25 years with the online portion becoming available in more recent years.

Face-to-face classes or online options are offered in the program created for working adults. A flexible eight or 16-week module is available, as well as financial aid.

If a student has obtained their two-year degree they can also transfer those credits to finish obtaining their Bachelor’s degree in as little as 18 months, the counselors noted.

Lindsey Wilson has been named one of the top ten military-friendly schools in Ky., as well as a top ten Distinguished school overall, she added.

The EOC, which is funded by an annual grant from the United States Department of Education in the amount of $230,000, provides assistance with college applications, FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid FAFSA), financial literacy, career advising and GED referrals, all of which are free services. The program works with all schools, not just WKU.

“Sometimes being in college, there are a lot of hurdles. We help students through them,” explained Fraim.

She continued to state that the program receives referrals from England and the staff at Skills U.

James Gallup, a 2107 GED graduate, attended the event with his wife, Amber, spoke with Fraim on options toward a career goal in the HVAC field.

Fraim was able to set up an appointment with him to discuss those options, as well as other careers he may find interesting.

Several other potential college students spoke with Fraim, Livesay, England and Shane Emberton from Monroe County Schools on their options and set up appointments to plan out their futures.

If you would like more information on the GED program, furthering your education, starting or going back to college, you can call 270-487-8709 or come by the Adult Education building and someone will be happy to assist you.