Updated Terry’s Christmas List

Christmas activities have already started around the area so a list will be compiled. It will be added to as more events are announced throughout the month so check back often. These are not listed in any particular order.

A Christmas Open House, featuring photo booths, kids activities, snacks, and more, will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal building in Bowling Green.

Breakfast with the Grinch will be held at Barren River State Park, in Glasgow, on Saturday, Dec. 8, starting at 7:15 a.m.

The animal Shelter in Glasgow will have a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m.

The Cookeville, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

Santa will be at Bare Creek Tree Farm, in Bowling Green, on Saturday, Dec, 8, at 1 p.m.

A Christmas expo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.

A Christmas plate decoration class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

An Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K will be held at the soccer complex on Lovers Lane, in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/286154408630764/

A Christmas workshop, where parents and children can make an ornament and cards, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., at the Scholar House in Bowling Green.

Santa, treats and photo’s will be available at Cherry’s Christmas Lights, located at 818 Vance Rd., in Bowling Green, on Saturday, Dec 15, at 6 p.m.

Come out and have pictures made with Santa or the Grinch in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

Elf the Musical will be presented in Bowling Green on Friday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Santa will be in Cookeville, Tenn., for pictures on Friday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Santa will be at the library in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m. To 1 p.m.

Live Nativity to be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14, 14 and 16, at 6:30 p.m., in Cookeville, Tenn.

Dinner with Santa Cow and crafts will be held at Chick Fill A in Cookeville, Tenn., on Tuesday, at 5 p.m.

A doodle and fold a paper ornament class to be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

A Christmas Concert, featuring John Berry, will be held at the Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

A Festival of trees will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., from now until Dec. 7, featuring an indoor viewing of decorated Christmas Trees.

Hidden Hollow Park, located in Cookeville, Tenn., will have a drive through light display with other themed activities on dates from now til New Years Day. See the link for dates and times.

