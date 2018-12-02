Birthday contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 is

Jacob Short, who a birthday on Dec. 1. It was posted by Tacy Ellen Branham Short.

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.

