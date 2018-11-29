Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Christmas on Main will be held on Nov. 30, at 4 p.m., with the parade at 6 p.m., and giveaway drawings at 7:15 p.m., in downtown Tompkinsville. https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/30/christmas-on-main-entry-forms-now-available/

A Christmas Expo will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Extension office, behind Walmart.

A dance will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/11/29/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-3/

The Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

Bowling with Santa, featuring cookies and crafts, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2144286395816244/

A Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair will be held at the First Christian Church in Burkesville on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/11/29/christmas-bazaar-and-craft-fair-to-be-held-in-burkesville/

A Festival of Trees will be held from now until Dec. 7, at the Qaulity Inn in Cookeville, Tenn. Check the link for dates and times.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1851496221615594/

While you are in Cookeville, Hidden Hollow Park will have Christmas Lights and other activities, from now until Dec. 31. See links for times and dates.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2435123893176304/

Christmas in the Country, featuring carriage and wagon rides, music, popcorn, hot cider, peanuts and hot chocolate and more, will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday, at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/981287562080260/

A painting class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Bioling Springs, Tenn., at 6 p.m., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2152869448310725/

A craft fair will be held in Cave City at the Convention Center on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/290084698262346/

A craft fair will be held at the Heavenly Host Lutheran Church, in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/338328753617755/

The animal shelter in Glasgow will have cookies and pictures with Santa on Saturday, from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1771489089616924/

A live Nativity will be held in Cookeville on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2106252052961352/

A Christmas event, featuring a concert, food trucks, inflatables, fire pits w/ s’mores, photo booths, games and more, on Sunday, in Bowling Green at the Living Hope Baptist Church, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/980613042125933/

Edmonton will hold “Shop Around the Square” on Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m.

A Mistletoe Market will be held Saturday, in Bowling Green from 8 a.m. To 1 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/297563160855898/

A live Nativity and Christmas event, featuring arts and crafts vendors, free coffee and hot chocolate, music, pony rides and free Santa photo’s, will be held at Wesleyan in Glasgow on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/631992523870658/

A Christmas Village, featuring farm animals, a photo opportunity with Santa, chocolate milk and cookies, straw maze, two crafts, Little Acres (an interactive exhibit which allows children to be a farmer for a day), and more, will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., at the Tennessee Livestock Center, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/526078414499257/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.