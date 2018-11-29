MONROE COUNTY YOUTH THEATER TO PRESENT THE BROTHERS GRIMM
The Monroe County Middle School Youth Theater will perform The World of the Brothers Grimm on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m, at the Old High School Auditorium.
Posted in Local News
