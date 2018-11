Meskel (Hayes) Cunningham, 83, of Moss, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, while in the company of family members, at Cookeville Regional Hospital, Cookeville, Tenn.

Funeral Services are at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 2, with Bro. Danny Pace officiating.

Visitation is Saturday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2, from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with Interment at Macedonia Cemetery, Moss, Tenn.