DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
A dance featuring “Blue Diamond” will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Posted in Local News
November 26, 2018 | No Comments »