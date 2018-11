Clifford Earl Creech, 52, of Tompkinsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, at his residence.

Funeral Services are at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1, with Brother Eddie Wilson officiating.

Visitation is Friday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.