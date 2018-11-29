CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND CRAFT FAIR TO BE HELD IN BURKESVILLE
The annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair will be held at the First Christian Church in Burkesville on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To reserve a $25 booth, call Betty Morgan at 270-459-1045 or Lindsey Morgan at 270-459-2334.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2
November 29, 2018 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for Nov. 23, 24 and 25
CLAY COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE TO BE HELD SUNDAY
MISTLETOE MARKET TO BE HELD IN CLAY COUNTY
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING POTLUCK TO BE HELD IN FOUNTAIN RUN
November 13, 2018 | No Comments »