CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND CRAFT FAIR TO BE HELD IN BURKESVILLE

The annual Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair will be held at the First Christian Church in Burkesville on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To reserve a $25 booth, call Betty Morgan at 270-459-1045 or Lindsey Morgan at 270-459-2334.

