Kiara Anne Worden, the five month old daughter of, Janine Worden and Jefferson Jordan, of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 29, with Greg Ferrell officiating.

Visitation is Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.