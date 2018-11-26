Tri-County Crews installing Christmas decorations

Tri-County Crews are hard at work installing Christmas lights on Main St. this morning as preparations for the holiday season continue. A quick walk downtown today will give you a view of the decorations coming along throughout the area, including those started by volunteers at the courthouse on Sunday, Nov. 25. A stop by local business The Family Circle will have you singing along with the Christmas carols coming from the store.

All of this and more is in preparation for not only the entire Christmas season but the kick-off events to be held downtown this Friday with Christmas on Main, The Expo to be held on Saturday and parades in Tompkinsville on Friday and in Gamaliel on Saturday.

Be sure to check out this week’s edition of the Tompkinsville News for more information.