Christina (Chrisman) Chappell, age 104, of Tompkinsville passed away on Friday, Nov. 23.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., at Strode Funeral Home. Neal Mathis will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Strode Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 a.m., until service time at 10:30 a.m.