Charles Sewell, 78, of Tompkinsville, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, while in the company of family members, at TJ Samson Hospital, in Glasgow.

Funeral Services are at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 26, with Bro. Gary Emberton officiating.

Visitation is Monday, Nov. 26, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, with Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.