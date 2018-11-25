Birthday contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Nov. 18 to 24 is
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Cory Flippin, who a birthday on Nov. 19. It was posted by Shelia Clarkson Bridges.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.