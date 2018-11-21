Your Terry’s List for Nov. 23, 24 and 25. A lot of you will be doing your Christmas shopping so keep in mind it is Shop local Saturday and visit some of your local stores in your towns and if you would rather do something besides shop we have a list of many different activities.

A spaghetti dinner will be held at the National Guard Armory on Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/?p=262858&preview=true

A dance will be held on Saturday, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center, at 6 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/11/21/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-community-center-2/

Beech Bend Season Passes now on special sale

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/11/21/beech-bend-season-passes-now-on-special-sale/

A Christmas Bazaar Market, featuring A Christmas Market, featuring 70 boutiques, crafts, food trucks, Santa, and live music, will be held at Bagsby Ranch, in Galatin, Tenn., on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/242984503088594/

Holly Days will be held at the Convention Center in Cave City on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/263364367620959/

Mistletoe Market, featuring crafts, will be held on the square in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/11/21/mistletoe-market-to-be-held-in-clay-county/

The Clay County, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, at 1:30 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/11/21/clay-county-christmas-parade-to-be-held-sunday/

The Festival of Trees, featuring several decorated trees, will be going on dates from Friday til Dec. 7, in Cookeville, at the Quality Inn, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1851496221615594/

Hidden Hollow Park, in Cookeville, will have a holiday light show, featuring park activities, visits from Santa, fudge, bonfires, music and more, on dates from now to Dec. 31, from dusk til 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2435123893176304/

Christmas in the Country, featuring a Christmas Tree Lighting, fireworks, Santa pictures, prize drawings at local merchants, carriage and wagon rides, music, popcorn, hot cider, peanuts and hot chocolate, in Livingston, Tenn., at 5 p.m. on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/981287562080260/

Shop Local event to be held on Saturday, at Grandpa’s House on Ritter Farm in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/316699319158001/

The Last Waltz concert to be held at the Plaza in Glasgow on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/241518876538314/

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.