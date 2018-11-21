Spreading kindness through the community By Editor | November 21, 2018 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Honoring the past November 20, 2018 | No Comments » Pep Rally held for football team November 8, 2018 | No Comments » First Baptist Church holds Trick or Treat Party October 28, 2018 | No Comments » Get Well Drug and Dollar holds Trunk or Treat October 28, 2018 | No Comments » Scenes from the recent Fall-o-ween event held downtown October 28, 2018 | No Comments »