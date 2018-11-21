MISTLETOE MARKET TO BE HELD IN CLAY COUNTY
A Mistletoe Market, featuring crafts, will be held on the square in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for Nov. 23, 24 and 25
November 21, 2018 | No Comments »
CLAY COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE TO BE HELD SUNDAY
November 21, 2018 | No Comments »
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING POTLUCK TO BE HELD IN FOUNTAIN RUN
November 13, 2018 | No Comments »
Terry’s Christmas List
November 7, 2018 | No Comments »
BARREN COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS TO HOLD HOLIDAY BAZAAR
November 7, 2018 | No Comments »