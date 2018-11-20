Metal detectors to be installed

Monroe County High and Monroe County Middle School facilities will soon have walk-through metal detectors, after the purchase and installation was approved by Board of Education members at the monthly meeting held on Thursday, Nov. 8.

During the meeting, hosted at Carter Elementary, Board members approved installing metal detectors at both the middle and high school.

“School safety has been an ongoing concern in the past few years,” Superintendent Amy Thompson noted.

“Board members have been working diligently to implement measures designed to keep the children safe, however, with the threat of violence coming closer and closer to home, the board has addressed that more needs to be done,” she added.

She reported that she traveled to Allen County with Board member John Harlin and MCHS Assistant Principal Melissa Emberton, where metal detectors have been installed.

“We walked through them and learned about how they work and how this procedure is working in their school system. And now I am coming to you asking for these walkthrough units to be installed in our schools,” she told the Board.

Thompson stated that the units were priced at $4,500 each and would be installed in the high school, middle school and possibly at Falcon Academy.

The plan was to start with seven to nine units throughout the District. However, moving the number of units to 10, for an overall cost of $45,000, was approved.

Although the funding would affect the budget, all members agreed that this was the best way to protect the children of the District.

Thompson emphasized that all students, staff and anyone entering the school would enter through the walk-through metal detectors, with no exceptions.

Dr. Michael Carter noted that all of the legalities regarding employee rights and student safety would need to be worked out, and the staff would need to be trained to use the new equipment, with extra attention given to the elementary schools, since they will not have the units yet.

Carter also mentioned that he felt the walkthrough detectors would need to be used at ball games and other school events, as well.

“I’ve had parents calling with concerns that the wands are not being used every day. That is not acceptable. The wands need to be used every day on everyone entering the schools for now and continuing in the elementary schools once the metal detectors are installed,” Carter continued.

Thompson continued, “there will be a learning curve for students and staff and we hope everyone is patient, as we get things up and going. We will still use all of the other safety measures, but we will use them together. Eventually, it will make everything faster and easier, which will make everything safer as well.”