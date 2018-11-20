Honoring the past

Members of the James Chism American Legion Post 122 of Tompkinsville held a Wreath Laying Ceremony at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site on Saturday, Nov. 10. The event was held in honor of Veterans Day, with veterans and community members present for the ceremony.

Veterans (from right) Bobby Dale Boyles, Norman Clarkson and Richard Turner solemnly carried the wreath forward from its place of rest at the entrance of the cemetery to the gravesite of Revolutionary War Soldier Obadiah Howard, who is buried at the cemetery at Old Mulkey, while Jim Walsh (at left) played taps on the trumpet.

The wreath was placed over the grave as the melody silenced and Richard Turner spoke a few words. The veterans saluted the late soldier and a moment of silence was held.