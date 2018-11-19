Velma Denham Lyon, 89, of Louisville, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 12, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 12 noon, at the Strode Funeral Home, with Bro. Kevin Lyon officiating the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be held at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon.