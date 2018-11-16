CHRISTMAS ON MAIN TO BE HELD

The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce presents “Christmas on Main,” a family-friendly event with a theme of A Magical, Musical Christmas, featuring downtown decorations, cookies with hot chocolate, a book walk, costume characters, a photo booth, a fudge tasting at South Central Bank, a Community Education art show, carriage rides, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the Christmas tree, to be held downtown, on Nov. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., with the parade to be held at 6 p.m.

To register a parade float for judging, stop by the Economic Development Center, located at 202 N. Magnolia, St., or the Monroe County Extension office, located at 288 Commerce Dr., and enter in the parade (with a best dressed animal section add this year) or the window decorating contest, and pick up a list of businesses on Main St., which are staying open until 7 p.m.

Drawings for random prizes will start at 7:15 p.m., in the upstairs room at the courthouse, for those with five business signatures.

For those interested in entering the fudge competition, visit South Central Bank, located at 320 N. Main St.

For more information, call 270-487-1314 or 270-487-5504.