Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 16, 17 and 18

A spaghetti dinner will be held at the National Guard Armory on Friday, Nov. 16, from 3 to 8 p.m.

A community Thanksgiving potluck will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m., at the Christian Life Center, at the Fountain Run First Baptist Church.

A Holiday Craft Show will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m., at the Allen County Extension office, located at 220 East Main St. in Scottsville.

The Barren County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Barren County Extension office, in Glasgow.

Little Women, the musical, will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., at Glasow High School.

Santa’s Workshop, featuring over160 vendors, live music,silent auction and Santa Claus, will be held at the Agriculture Pavilion, in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Christmas Harvest Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m., at the Galatin Civic Center, in Galatin, Tenn.

The Ice Skating Rink in Bowling Green, at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion, will open Friday, at 4 p.m.

The Red River Fiddlers will play at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, at 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/469893950198455/

Mt. Juliet will hold a Shopping Extravaganza, at the Christian Academy, located at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Holiday Home Sale will be held in Mt. Juliet, at Haven Farm, on Friday, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, at 9 a.m.

A barn sale will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Murfreesboro.

Christmas light displays and expanded Santa’s Village will have their opening night on Friday, starting at 5 p.m., in Lebanon.

Christmas Market to be held in Bowling Green on Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free Thanksgiving dinner to be held on Sunday, at 2 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Scottsville.

An event, featuring soups, sandwiches, singing and an auction, to raise money for needy families during Christmas will be held on Friday, at 6 p.m., in Scottsville, at Outreach Ministries.

A Holiday Expo will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

A Large Farm and Industrial Equipment Consignment Auction will be held on Saturday, at 8:30 a.m., in Scottsville, at Harper Equipment and Auctions.

An overnight ghost hunt will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Dinner and a show, featuring an Open Mic Night, will be held at the Armour’s Hotel, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday, at 6 p.m.

A late night campfire and star gazing event will be held on Saturday, at 9:30 p.m., at Cummins Falls State Park in Cookeville, Tenn.

A Thanksgiving painting class will be held on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Tea Room, at Standing Stone State Park, in Hillham, Tenn.

