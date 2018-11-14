COMMUNITY “TURKEY THE TOWN” THANKSGIVING DINNER TO BE HELD IN TOMPKINSVILLE
Do you know someone who might not be included in a Thanksgiving holiday meal ?
Several members of the Monroe County community decided this year to “Turkey the Town,” in other words, to provide homecooked Thanksgiving meals for those who may not be able to enjoy a family holiday next week.
On Thursday, Nov. 22, a homemade Thanksgiving dinner will be provided for those who wish to stop by the Farmers’ Market (behind Wal-Mart on Executive Dr., in Tompkinsville) with free home deliveries also provided.
Turkey and dressing, potatoes, green beans, rolls and desserts will be provided for those wishing to come by. A few tables will be available for those who wish to eat at the distribution point.
The deadline for those requesting meals is Monday, Nov. 19, and orders can be placed by calling or texting 270-427-6019, 270-670-7227 or 270-407-9716 or by emailing lisa_sawccc@live.com
Provide names and addresses of those who you think would benefit from this outreach.
Those wishing to help donate, help prepare food or help deliver meals on Thanksgiving are also asked to contact organizers at one of the methods above or by messaging their group on Face Book at https://www.facebook.com/Turkey-the-Town-323323191785467/