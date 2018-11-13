SOCKS FOR SENIORS BEING COLLECTED

The Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church women are collecting funny, trendy or with or without holiday motif socks for seniors and distributing them to residents of Signature HealthCARE, the Monroe County Senior Center and homebound seniors.

Socks can be dropped off until Monday, Dec. 10, at the following locations, Dr. Greg Crabtree’s office, Monroe County Press, Backyard BBQ, Edmonton State Bank and the Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church.

All donations are appreciated.