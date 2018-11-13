COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING POTLUCK TO BE HELD IN FOUNTAIN RUN
A community Thanksgiving potluck will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m., at the Christian Life Center, at the Fountain Run First Baptist Church.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Posted in Area News, Local News
