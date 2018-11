Nita Louise (Rowland) Hammer, 86, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, while in the company of family members at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Visitation is Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.