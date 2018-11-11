Christmas season activities set to begin Nov. 30

The holiday season officially opens on Nov. 30 for Monroe County with activities planned for the next two weekends.

Christmas parades

Tompkinsville’s parade will be Friday night, Nov. 30, starting at 6 p.m., with Gamaliel’s parade the following afternoon, Saturday, Dec. 1, beginning at 2 p.m.

The Tompkinsville parade will start at Monroe County Middle School, proceed up Main Street, turn right at South Central Bank and end at LaTia’s restaurant.

Floats will again be a part of the parade, with cash prizes to be awarded in two categories businesses and civic organizations. To be classified as a “float” in this parade, the unit must be a flat wagon or trailer pulled by any means and decorated according to the parade theme, which is “Magical, Musical Christmas.”

As always, any mobile unit or any group wishing to walk is welcome to take part in the parade, except for four-wheelers, which are not allowed. Those wishing to be judged should stop by the Extension Office or Economic Development Center to register.

Tompkinsville’s “Christmas on Main” also will be held downtown that night, starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, call 270-487-1314 or 270-487-5504.

Gamaliel’s parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, starting at 1 p.m., at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel, proceeding down town on Main Street and ending at the Gamaliel Church of Christ.

Gamaliel officials invite floats, bands, vintage cars and trucks, fire trucks, tractors, horses, any mobile units and any groups wishing to walk to take part in the parade. All mobile units must be decorated, except for cars and trucks.

For more information, call Gamaliel City Hall at 270-457-2901.

Christmas Expo

The annual 4-H Expo in Tompkinsville (now known as the 4-H Mistletoe Market) will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the new Monroe County Extension office (behind Wal-Mart, beside the Farmers Market). There is a $1 admission fee.

All available vendor spaces have been reserved, but other interested vendors can be placed on a waiting list in case of cancellations.

Proceeds benefit the Monroe County 4-H program. For more information, call 270-487-5504.

Sponsors of these events in both Monroe County towns urge everyone to take part in or watch both parades and to shop at the expo and businesses while in town for the events.