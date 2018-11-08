Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 9, 10 and 11

A dance will be held on Saturday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center at 7 p.m.

A wreath laying ceremony, will be held at Old Mulkey State Park, on Saturday, 10 a.m., in honor of Veterans Day.

A plate decorating class will be held at the Step Back in Time shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, at 6 p.m.

Christmas Marketplace to be held from Thursday to Saturday, in Bowling Green.

Santa will arrive at Cabelas in Bowling Green on Saturday at 5, with pictures, free giveaways and crafts.

Ralphies in Glasgow will have karaoke on Saturday, at 7.

Fee free days to be held in Cave City on Sunday.

Christmas Bazaar to be held on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Bolwing Green.

Antique show to be held in Cave City on Saturday, from 4 to 8.

5K fun run to be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Christmas Village (shopping) to be held all weekend in Nashville.

Flea land in Bowling Green will celebrate 24 years of business with giveaways and games on Friday and Saturday, from 9 to 5.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.