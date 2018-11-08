Pep Rally held for football team
A community pep rally was held tonight, Thursday, Nov. 8, at Monroe County High School to cheer on the football team as they head to the into the second round of playoffs. Below are scenes from the dinner held before the rally.
A live feed of the pep rally is available on our Facebook page.
Posted in Breaking News, Local News
Related Posts
First Baptist Church holds Trick or Treat Party
Get Well Drug and Dollar holds Trunk or Treat
Scenes from the recent Fall-o-ween event held downtown
Autumn Festival held in Gamaliel Saturday, Oct. 20
October 21, 2018 | No Comments »
Halloween in the Park held at Old Mulkey
October 21, 2018 | No Comments »