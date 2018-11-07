WREATH LAYING CEREMONY TO BE HELD
The James Chism American Legion Post 122 of Tompkinsville, will hold a wreath laying ceremony, at Old Mulkey State Park, on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., in honor of Veterans Day.
A wreath will be laid at the grave of a veteran buried at the park.
The public, especially veterans, is encouraged to attend.
Posted in Local News
