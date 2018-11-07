VETERANS BREAKFAST TO BE HELD
A Veterans Breakfast, hosted by Monroe County Middle and High Schools, will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., at the Wellness Center.
All veterans are invited and encouraged to attend.
Posted in Local News
Related Posts
OLD MULKEY MEETING HOUSE WINTER HOURS ANNOUNCED
DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON COMMUNITY CENTER
FREE HEALTH FAIR TO BE HELD
WREATH LAYING CEREMONY TO BE HELD
A special Veterans Day Terry’s List of free offers
November 6, 2018 | No Comments »