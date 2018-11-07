Terry’s Christmas List

Christmas activities have already started around the area so a list has been compiled. It will be added to as more events are announced throughout the month so check back often. These are not listed in any particular order.

Christmas on Main will be held on Nov. 30, at 4 p.m., with the parade at 6 p.m., and giveaway drawings at 7:15 p.m., in downtown Tompkinsville.

The Barren County Extension Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Barren County Extension office, in Glasgow.

Santa will be on the square in Glasgow on Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Dec. 8 and 9, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

A Christmas Marketplace will be held from Thursday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 10, at Highland Stables in Bowling Green.

Santa will arrive at Cabelas in Bowling Green on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 5, with pictures, free giveaways and crafts.

A Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.

Christmas Village (shopping) to be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9, 10 and 11, in Nashville at the Fairgrounds.

Come have your pets picture made with Santa every Monday, from 5 to 8 p.m., between now and Dec. 17, at Stones River Mall in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Santa’s Workshop, featuring over160 vendors, live music,silent auction and Santa Claus, will be held at the Agriculture Pavilion, in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. t 5 p.m.

Holiday Craft Fair to be held on Main St., in Scottsville on Saturday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Christmas Harvest Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m., at the Galatin Civic Center, in Galatin, Tenn.

A Christmas Bazaar Market, featuring A Christmas Market, featuring 70 boutiques, crafts, food trucks, Santa, and live music, will be held at Bagsby Ranch, in Galatin, Tenn., on Nov. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Nov. 24, from 9 to 3 p.m.

Holly Days will be held at the Convention Center in Cave City on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mistletoe Market, featuring crafts, will be held on the square in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Clay County, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1:30 p.m.

The Bowling Green Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 a.m.

The Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

The Glasgow Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

Bowling with Santa, featuring cookies and crafts, will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green.

A Christmas Open House, featuring photo booths, kids activities, snacks, and more, will be held on Friday, Dec. 7, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Municipal building in Bowling Green.

Breakfast with the Grinch will be held at Barren River State Park, in Glasgow, on Saturday, Dec. 8, starting at 7:15 a.m.

The animal Shelter in Glasgow will have a holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m.

The Cookeville, Tenn., Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

A Christmas expo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.

A Christmas plate decoration class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

An Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K will be held at the soccer complex on Lovers Lane, in Bowling Green on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 a.m.

A Christmas workshop, where parents and children can make an ornament and cards, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., at the Scholar House in Bowling Green.

Santa, treats and photo’s will be available at Cherry’s Christmas Lights, located at 818 Vance Rd., in Bowling Green, on Saturday, Dec 15, at 6 p.m.

Santa will be at Bare Creek Tree Farm, in Bowling Green, on Saturday, Dec, 8, at 1 p.m.

A Christmas vendor open house will be held at Riverview at Hobson Grove, in Bowling Green, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lovers Lane Tree Farm in Bowling Green will open on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 8 a.m., featuring complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, Christmas cookies and a visit from Santa.

