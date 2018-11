A free Health Fair, featuring informational booths and incentives, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Monroe County Family Wellness Center .

The Monroe County Medical center will provide free A1C testing and Western Kentucky University Health will provide free cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks and free flu shots.

For more information, call the Monroe County Health Department at 270-487-6782.