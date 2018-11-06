A special Veterans Day Terry’s List of free offers.

This is a list of places with free offers. The first two are local to Tompkinsville and the rest are all over the country. Some restrictions apply. Visit the websites or call the restaurant for details.

A Veterans Breakfast, hosted by Monroe County Middle and High Schools, will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., at the Wellness Center, in Tompkinsville.

A Veteran’s Dinner will be held at the Monroe County Extension office Thursday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. This is being Generously provided by Monroe County 4-H.

Applebee’s: free meal on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Participating Shoney’s: all you can eat breakfast buffet for veterans as well as active duty military.

Olive Garden: free meal for all active-duty military and military veterans on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Participating Chili’s: free meal if you are a veteran or on active military duty on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s on Monday, November 12, all active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5a.m. To 12 noon.

Texas Roadhouse will be giving away Veterans Day free meals for lunch on Sunday, Nov. 11, to active, former, or retired military.

TGI Fridays will be having free meal for all veterans and active-duty military on Sunday, Nov. 11, as well as the following Monday, Nov. 12.

Veterans and active duty military can stop into any participating Red Robin location on Sunday, Nov. 11, to get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Monday, Nov. 12, IHOP will be honoring veterans and active military men and women with a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes.

Active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can stop by Red Lobster and get a free appetizer or dessert on Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12.

Stop into any Outback Steakhouse on Nov. 11, to get a free Bloomin’ Onion and coke product.

Outback Steakhouse is also giving out a discount of 20% off the total check from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, valid for military, police, firefighters, and first responders. LongHorn Steakhouse is giving away free appetizers and desserts to veterans and active service members who stop in to Longhorn Steakhouse on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Plus, eligible customers also get 10% off their table’s total check.

On Monday, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. To 9 p.m., Golden Corral will be giving out Veterans Day free meals and a beverage to any person who has ever served in the U.S. military or is on current active duty. This includes retirees, veterans, National Guard, and Reserves.

Veterans and active duty military can stop into an O’Charley’s location and get a free meal from their Veterans Day Thank You Menu on both Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12.

To show their support, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts to active duty military and veterans on Sunday, Nov. 11.

For Veterans Day, Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti meals to vets and active military for lunch or dinner on Sunday, Nov. 11.

On Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert for free.

White Castle is giving out a free breakfast combo or Castle combo meal (numbers 1-6) to any veteran or other military member who comes in on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11 or the day after on Monday, Nov. 12.

Buffalo Wild Wings is having their annual Veterans Day free food deal on Sunday, Nov. 11. All day, veterans and active duty military get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings, and a side of fries.

Little Ceasers: free $5 Lunch Combo for Veterans and active military members on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ruby Tuesday: Veterans, active duty, and reserve service men and women can get a free appetizer valued up to $10 on Nov. 11.

Any active or retired military member with proof of service can get a free adult buffet at Cicis on Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Any veteran can visit a Perkins Restaurant on Sunday, November 11, for a free breakfast for Veterans Day.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger: this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, free combo meal card.

Participating Sizzler locations will be serving veterans and active military members a Veterans Day free meal until 4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov.11.

In honor of Veterans Day this Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s is giving out one free personal 1-topping pizza to all active duty, national guard, and retired military members.

Logan’s Roadhouse serves veterans and military personnel a free entree from a special menu this Veterans Day in honor of their service. The free meal offer is valid from 3 to 6 p.m.

Hooters: Veterans and active military who purchase a beverage on Nov. 11 can get a free meal from the Hooters Special Veterans Day Menu.

Krystal: Veterans and active military members with a valid military ID can get 20% off their meal on Nov. 11.

Tractor Supply: special 15% discount to veterans, active duty personnel and their dependents on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Great Clips Salons on Nov. 11: free hair cuts plus a pay-it-forward card that can be given to a veteran to be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Dec. 31.