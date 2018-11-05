City worker called “hero” by many

Jason Greever works with the City’s gas department on a daily basis with the title of Gas Superintendent, but he didn’t expect the new title of ‘hero’ that many of them have labeled him with recently.

Recently, Greever and his assistant Logan Hollinsworth, were traveling down Columbia Avenue, when he thought he smelled natural gas in the area. Fearing a gas leak, he retrieved a piece of equipment named the “Sniffer,” which detects leaks and tracked the leak back to a gas line located at 607 Columbia Avenue.

He realized the seriousness of the situation and called 9-1-1 and alerted the authorities. The area was secured and when no one answered the door, the homeowner was contacted and was able to quickly allow entry into the house where the tenant was found sleeping and unharmed.

Greever, who prefers to leave the title of hero to the police officers who came to assist, added, “I am no hero. I will leave that to those guys. I just did my job. I am just glad I was there and recognized it or it could have been much different.”

He continued, “You just don’t realize how much could go wrong with a gas system. You hear about things happening other places and you know that could happen here. It will keep you up at night thinking about it. Its hard work and you have a lot counting on you, but when you go home at night you know you have accomplished something.”

Police Chief Jeff Denhard explained, “He won’t let you call him a hero, he will say it was us, but we helped each other. Because of Jason’s diligence in tracking down the leak and alerting us, we were all able to change the outcome of that day. It could have ended much differently.”

Due to his quick thinking, the life of Evelyn Bennett was saved, Mayor Scotty Turner noted. He added that she was very thankful and stopped by City Hall a few days later, bringing him a gift of appreciation for his selfless act.

Greever, who lives in Mt. Hermon, with his wife Brandy and their children, Blake and Briley, was deemed the “Man of the hour” by Mayor Scotty Turner at a recent City Commissioners meeting.

He was very humble as everyone at the meeting applauded and cheered for him. He finally accepted the praise heaped upon him with a gracious smile, a raise of his hand and a nod.