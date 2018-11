Runelle Bartley Taylor, 94, Gamaliel, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel, with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Bernie Barton and Michael Miller will conduct the funeral service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel, and will continue on Sunday, Nov. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.