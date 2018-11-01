Crews are on the scene of fire

Fire departments are on the scene of a fire at Graham Pallet Mill on Celina Rd.

More details will be released as they become available.

Update: Monroe, Tompkinsville, Mudlick, Gamaliel, Flippin and Moss fire departments have responded and are working diligently to put out the fire. The wind is hindering their efforts.

 

Posted in Breaking News

