Terry’s List for the weekend of Nov. 2, 3 and 4

A fish fry will be held on Saturday, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Loving Lodge 323 F. and A.M., in Fountain Run.

A fall fundraising craft/vendor fair will be held at Tompkinsville Elementary on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday at 7 p.m.

Gamaliel Elementary will have their Fall Festival on Saturday, starting at 4.

Tompkinsville Elementary will hold their Fall Festival on Friday, from 4 to 7. https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2018/10/30/tompkinsville-elementary-to-hold-fall-festival/

Temple Hill Elementary will hold their Fall Festival on Friday, starting at 4:30.

A plate decorating class will be held at the Step Back in Time shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 6.

A pumpkin destruction will be held at Autumn Acres in Crossville, Tenn., on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Girls Day Out, featuring free gifts, fashion and vendors, will be held on Saturday, in Bowling Green, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Christmas open house will be held at L and S Supply in Edmonton on Friday, at 7 and Saturday, at 12 noon.

Bazaar and craft sale to be held in Lebanon on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/181090639484148/

A fall swap meet and breakfast bar will be held at Harley Davidson, in Bowling Green, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Christmas Open House to be held in Scottsville, on Saturday, from 9 to 1, at the Decorating Centre.

A Harry Potter Festival will be held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, from 1 to 10.

Photographic cave tour to be held at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park in Byrdstown, Tenn., on Saturday from 1 to 2.

Christmas Sampler to be held in Springfield, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday.

Waterfall photography event to be held at Cummins Falls in Cookeville, on Saturday, at 2.

Corn maze to be open on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Lebanon.

Pumpkin destruction and fun run to be held in Springfield, Tenn., on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/373989446462129/

Bike and car show to be held on the square in Murfreesboro, Tenn., from 2 to 6 on Sunday.

Dog show, featuring T-shirt’s, silent auction, food, games, face painting, art auction and vendors, to be held in Scottsville on Saturday, at 10 a.m.

Terry’s List disclaimer*

We would love to get more people involved in our local activities and know that many people simply do not know about the events until they are over. The list shows events going on each weekend and while we want everyone coming to our local events we understand that we have readers all over the country and sometimes locals just want to get away. We post a little bit of everything both near and far. If we miss your event, make sure to send those to us at annc@Tompkinsvillenews.com.