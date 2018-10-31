PLATE DECORATING CLASS TO BE HELD By Editor | October 31, 2018 | 0 A plate decorating class will be held at the Step Back in Time shop, located in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. The cost of the class is $5. For more information or to register, call 615-699-1919. Posted in Area News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Temple Hill Elementary to hold Fall Festival October 30, 2018 | No Comments » More pictures from the viewing of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall September 22, 2018 | No Comments » Scenes from the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall viewing September 20, 2018 | No Comments »